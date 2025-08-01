Gov. Okpebholo nominates four more commissioners

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the nomination of four more commissioners.

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, announced the nominations, which is subject to approval by the Edo State House of Assembly.

Ikhilor gave the names of the four nominees in a statement on Friday as Hon. Nosa T. Adams, Hon. Yakubu Oshiorenua Musa, Dr. Felix Ehiguese Akhabue, and Prof. Omorodion Ignatius Ikponmwosa.

He added: The nomination of the aforementioned individuals will be forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.”

