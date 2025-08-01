Governor hikes corps members’ allowance to N30,000, promises new NYSC camp

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has announced an increase in the monthly allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state from N20,000 to N30,000.

The governor made the announcement on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony for the 2025 Batch B Stream I corps members, held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Damare, Girei Local Government Area.

“As a government, we are committed to improving the welfare of corps members.

“This increment aligns with our promise to create a friendly and supportive atmosphere for you,” the governor stated.

Fintiri also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth development and welfare, stating that the allowance hike complements ongoing support efforts such as regular food provision and other welfare initiatives.

Speaking further, he disclosed that plans were at an advanced stage for the construction of a new NYSC orientation camp in the state.

The governor directed the NYSC State Coordinator to involve corps members with relevant qualifications—such as architects, civil engineers, and quantity surveyors—in supervising the project.

Congratulating the new corps members, Fintiri welcomed them to Adamawa and assured them of government support.

He described them as vital partners in delivering key government policies, particularly in education.

“As bonafide citizens of Adamawa during your service year, you are expected to uphold discipline, engage in community development, and cultivate healthy interactions,” Fintiri stated.

He emphasised the importance of the orientation programme in preparing corps members for their national assignment.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Youths and NYSC Governing Board Chairman, Wali Yakubu, urged corps members to take the course seriously, follow camp rules, and embrace skill acquisition for post-service self-reliance.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Osoro Caroline, commended the corps members’ discipline and participation so far.

She said the orientation course was tailored to equip them for meaningful national contributions.

Osoro praised Fintiri’s consistent support, describing him as a “visionary leader and a beacon of youth empowerment in Nigeria.”

The event also featured the oath of allegiance administered by the Chief Judge of Adamawa, Justice Hapsat Abdurrahman, and a ceremonial presentation of the NYSC journal to the governor.

