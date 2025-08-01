INEC sets date to commence nationwide voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Monday, August 25, 2025 as the date for the commencement of the 2025 nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ahead of the upcoming elections.

In a statement shared via its X handle on Friday, the Commission disclosed that online pre-registration will open on Monday, August 18, 2025, through its official portal: cvr.inecnigeria.org.

It further disclosed that in-person registration will commence on Monday, August 25, 2025, at all INEC Local Government Area offices and designated registration centres nationwide.

According to the Commission, the exercise will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Mondays to Fridays.

INEC urged eligible Nigerians who have not yet registered to take advantage of the opportunity to do so.

The statement read, “This exercise is for Nigerians who have attained voting age or those who were unable to register in previous exercises.

“We encourage all eligible citizens to either begin the process online or visit our offices and designated centres once the physical registration begins.”

INEC also reminded voters that the CVR is not just for new registrants.

“The process also accommodates requests for transfer of registration, replacement of lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards and correction of personal information such as names and dates of birth,” the statement added.

The Commission emphasised its commitment to conducting a credible electoral process, saying, “Our goal is to ensure every eligible Nigerian has the opportunity to exercise their civic right.

“We are working to make the voter registration process accessible, transparent, and inclusive.”

