Gov. Mutfwang sympathises with victims of Jos tanker crash

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has commiserated with victims of tanker accident at Mararaban Jama’a, Kuru District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

This was contained in a condolence message issued by Gyang Bere, Mutfwang’s Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) on Tuesday, in Jos.

The tanker, carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), petrol, crashed at Mararaban Jama’a area and destroyed many shops and other properties worth millions of Naira.

The Governor, who described the incident as unfortunate, thanked God that no life was lost in the accident.

He, however, prayed for speedy recovery for those who sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident.

Mutfwang, however, appealed to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations as they travel during this festive season.

He reaffirmed his commitment to provide a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for all citizens to carry out their lawful duties without any form of intimidation.