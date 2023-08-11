Gov. Mbah swears in 20 newly-appointed Commissioners

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Thursday inaugurated 20 newly-appointed Commissioners who would constitute the State Executive Council.

He charged them to get down to work immediately as the administration was in a hurry to deliver on its campaign promises.

The newly-sworn in Commissioners are Prof. Ndubueze Mbah, Ngozi Enih, Lawrence Ezeh, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Chika Ugwoke, Dr. Kingsley Udeh and Prof. Emmanuel Obi.

Other are Okey Ogbodo, Dame Ugochi Madueke, Lloyd Ekweremadu, Gerald Otiji, Nathaniel Uramah, Dr. Malachy Agbo and Aka Eze Aka.

The new Commissioners also include Adaora Chukwu, Dr. Martin Chinweike, Obi Ozor, Emeka Ajogwu, Chris Robert Ozongwu, Dr. Felix Nnamani and Patrick Ubro.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to the exponential growth of the state’s economy, speedy provision of socio-economic infrastructure, and human capital development in the state.

Mbah said the new Commissioners were products of a painstaking search for quality hands to help his administration to deliver on its manifesto.

He said: “We expressed a massive vision that would see us growing our economy exponentially.

“We also promised our people to eradicate poverty and want to make Enugu State the premier destination for investment.

“Those are laudable and lofty ideas.

“But when we made those promises, we needed a team that will convey our people from where we are today to that destination we want to take them to.

“For this reason, the process that resulted in your selection was quite rigorous and detailed.

“So, I want to congratulate all of you for at least making it on this list.

“In about 100 days from now, Enugu people will want to turn their taps and see water flowing from those taps as we promised them.”

Mbah said the government promised to make Enugu people have access to quality education and healthcare services as well as attract investments to the state which required the deployment of the commissioners skills.

He said: “We are also making sure that you acquire those new skills that we need to fix the challenges of breaking new grounds of economic development and growth.

“So, your selection was largely driven by your track records, your experience, your background and it’s our hope that you are going to bring those experiences to bear and to work for the people of Enugu State.

“In this journey of greatness, growth and development, I look forward to working with you all to actualise the Enugu State of our dreams, together.”

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Dr. Chukwunwike assured the Governor that they would not fail him or the state.

Chukwunwike said: “On behalf of all the Commissioners, I say that we are very grateful and feel highly honoured for this opportunity to serve.

“And I will say that with all our hearts, we are committed to delivering an Enugu State of your dream and our dream and we will do all within our power, with unalloyed loyalty.”