Gov. Adeleke presents N2.1b bond certificates to retirees

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Thursday presented bond certificates worth N2.1 billion to state and local government retirees under the contributory pension scheme in the state.

Governor Adeleke said N1.24 billion bond certificates would be given to local government and primary school retirees.

He said from the inception of his administration, the sum of N8.57 billion had been released for the payment of pension for retirees in the local government and primary school teachers.

He also said the sum of N836.8 million bond certificates would be given to retirees at the state level.

Adeleke said between November 2002 till date, the sum of N4 billion had been released for the payment of gratuity and accrued rights benefits of retirees under the contributory pension scheme.

ALSO READ:

Hee said this was in addition to the sum of N3.6 billion committed to the payment of pension from December 2022 till date.

He disclosed that his administration had paid the sum of N4.92 billion as gratuity and accrued benefits to retirees at the state level under the contributory pension scheme till date.

The governor added that his administration would not play politics with the welfare of the retirees in the state.

He said: “I, therefore, appeal to pensioners of all categories that we have them in mind.

“We are determined to satisfy their aspirations and make life more enjoyable for them.”