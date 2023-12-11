Gov. Makinde mourns Lanrewaju Adepoju’s death 

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has mourned the death of a popular Yoruba poet, Lanrewaju Adepoju, describing him as a great Ambassador of the state in the entertainment industry.

His message was contained in a statement on Monday by his Special Assistant on Print Media, Moses Alao.

Governor Makinde said that the deceased flew the state’s flag for decades as an “ewi” (poetry) exponent and social crusader.

The Governor, while praying that God should repose Adepoju’s soul, condoled with his immediate family and the entire people of Ibadanland.

He said: “I express my deep condolences to the family of Pa Lanrewaju Adepoju, the renowned social crusader, who used poetry and music to correct social ills.

“Baba Olanrewaju Adepoju was a great Ambassador of the Pacesetter State, who flew the flag of the state as a social crusader and made huge impact on the society.”

The ewi icon died on Sunday evening, at the age of 81 during a brief illness.