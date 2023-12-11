Human Rights Day: Three journalists get NHRC awards

Three journalists have received the National Human Rights Commission’s media awards.

The awards were given at a Dinner and Awards night organised by the NHRC on Sunday.

The event was organised to commemorate the International Human Rights Day.

The journalists were Ameh Ochojila, a correspondent with Guardian newspaper, under the category: Story transformation excellence award; Rafiyat Mohammed of DAAR Communications got the Resilience and Consistency award; while Nnaemeka Onyekachi of The Whistler Newspaper got the Investigative Reporter of the Year award.

Some members of staff of the commission, both senior and junior, and three retired staff got awards.

All the awardees expressed joy and thanked the commission for the gesture.

Ochojila said: “I am surprised.

“I didn’t see it coming.

Onyekachi said: “Honestly, I am happy.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Anthony Ojukwu (SAN), expressed joy and acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders in the promotion of human rights.

Ojukwu said: “Today and everyday, we acknowledge the sterling works of human rights defenders, civil society organisations, labour unions, women organisations, Nigerian youths and students in pursuit of a world of human rights anchored in justice, equity and human solidarity.

“Today, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a unique document which proclaimed dignity, equality and justice as common standards for all people and all nations.

“The 30 articles of the UDHR constitute a promise and a set of gifts for humanity, which guarantee dignity, life, security, access to education, healthcare, employment, fair pay, voting rights, gender equality, the values of free speech, privacy, and mutual respect irrespective of gender, race, ethnicity, or religion.”

According to Ojukwu, the UDHR set out for the first time fundamental human rights that are today universally protected and have been translated into over 500 languages.

He added that the UDHR has inspired and paved the way for the adoption of more than 70 human rights treaties applied today on a permanent basis at global and regional levels.

He added: “As we mark this special day, there is a need to reinvigorate the principles, values and standards of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, showing its present relevance and advancing its promise of freedom, equality and justice for all Nigerians in line with our Constitution.

Also Read:

“It is only through the human rights-based approaches that Nigeria can solve its socio-economic problems of poverty, inequalities, unemployment and insecurity.

“Our current economic and policy reforms should reflect a sense of government understanding its obligation to fulfil the human rights of every Nigerian.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NHRC started the celebration of the IHRD with the 16 days of activism on Gender-Based Violence in the 36 states.

The theme for the 2023 IHRD was: “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for all.”