Gombe APC endorses expulsion of former Governor, Senator, Rep

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has endorsed the expulsion of Senator Danjuma Goje and two others for anti-party activities at the 2023 general election.

The former governor and representative of Gombe Central Senatorial District was expelled from the party on Monday.

The chapter also endorsed the expulsion of Senator Bulus Amos (APC-Gombe South) and Alhaji Yunusa Abubakar, lawmaker representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency.

The trio had earlier been expelled by their various wards for alleged anti-party activities.

The Publicity Secretary of the Gombe State chapter of the APC, Moses Kyari, made this known at a news conference after the meeting of the executive committee in Gombe.

Kyari said Monday’s decision was based on reports received from the local government chapters of the party showing that some members engaged in anti-party activities during the 2023 general election.

He said: “The Gombe State executive committee of the APC has endorsed and reaffirmed the decision of the party at Kashere Ward of Akko Local Government Area to expel Danjuma Goje and Bulus.

“We also reaffirm the decision of Lubo/Difa and Kinafa wards of the party at Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area to expel Alhaji Yunusa Abubakar, member representing Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency.”

He added that the state executive committee also passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the party in the state under Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Kyari urged the party’s leadership at the zonal and national levels to reaffirm the decision of the state’s executive committee, which, he said, was in line with the party’s Constitution.