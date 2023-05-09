Governor approves 13th month salary for workers

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved the payment of 13th month salary to Edo State civil and public servants.

He gave the approval during an interactive session with civil and public servants between Grade Levels 8 and 17.

The interaction tool place at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City.

Obaseki commended the workers for their support to his administration over the past six years

He called for greater government-workers synergy to ensure the sustainability of the ongoing reforms designed to guarantee improved wellbeing for the people and economic prosperity for the state.

Obaseki assured the people of his administration’s commitment to develop the Benin Port and other projects meant to place the state on the path of sustainable economic growth and development.

He said: “You have asked for a 13th-month salary to be paid to you in December.

“We will do it but between now and December, how will you pay the state government back?

“I am here today to say thank you for your support.

“When I look back, I know I have people.

“You have supported me for the past six-and-a-half years.

“I thank you for coming out to vote during the last election to sustain our developmental strides in Edo.

“Our focus should be on how to sustain our developmental strides.”

The governor further said that everything he had done since he assumed office “is to put you where you really should belong because you are the heart and the engine of Edo.

“Our focus is on how to ensure the sustainability of the reforms we have embarked on and you need to play an active part in this journey.

“We want Edo to be a model for the nation and give the nation hope.

“I appreciate the efforts you have put in to ensure the state develops.

“You must participate in the reforms and must be trained and retrained.

“We should ensure that the next leader of the state will not take us back.”

Giving an update on the development of the Benin River Port, Obaseki said: “The State and Federal Governments, Nigeria Port Authority and Ministry of Transportation are considering all the applications.

“And very soon, we will zero in on one partner, and start the development of the port.

“It is my hope that within the next nine to twelve months, work will have started in terms of building the port on the Benin River and that will be a game changer.

“We already have partners who are setting up an LNG plant near the River Port in anticipation of the port.”

The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Edionwe Joel, thanked the governor for his developmental strides and commitment to the welfare of workers in Edo State.

Joel assured Obaseki of the continued support of the workers.

