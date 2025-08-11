GM of private radio station assisted by government suspended for criticising governor

Odoh Chikwere, the acting General Manager of a private radio station supported by the Ebonyi State Government, has been suspended for criticising Governor Francis Nwifuru, Channels Television is reporting.

According to the report, this followed a series of alleged criticisms of the governor’s administration both on air and on his social media platforms on Friday.

In a post on his Facebook page, which preceded his suspension, Chikwere said Nwifuru’s administration was suffering from poor communication, underperformance by his appointees, and lack of clear policy direction.

He also advised the Nwifuru to “step on toes to achieve results”.

He said the current state of affairs weakened the governor’s support base.

Following the criticism on Friday, the management of the radio station suspended Chikwere on Saturday.

It said the suspension was due to his “unruly behaviour” and disobedience to the code of conduct guiding the radio station.

It said: “The management of Legacy FM 95.1, The Sound of Now, hereby suspends the acting General Manager, Godfrey Chikwere, with immediate effect, till further notice.

“This is due to unruly behaviour and disobedience to the code of conduct guiding the Legacy FM.

“With such effect, he is hereby directed to hand over all the company property in his position to the next senior officer.”

In response to the allegations, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Monday Uzor, issued a statement describing the criticisms as unfounded and baseless.

Uzor accused Chikwere of being ungrateful, noting the government’s support for the radio station.

The support included a new SUV, a transformer, and construction of the road leading to the station.

