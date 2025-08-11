Soldiers kill terrorist kingpin, rescue victims

The Nigerian Army says it has recorded major operational successes in recent operations, killing a notorious terrorist commander, Amirul Fiya, also known as Abu Nazir, and others.

The acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel, Apollonia Anele, made this known in a statement she issued to newsmen on Sunday.

She said the troops also apprehended other suspects, rescued kidnapped victims, and recovered assorted arms and ammunition.

Anele said the operations took place between Thursday and Saturday under various commands and formations.

In Borno State, she said that troops of 3 Battalion, deployed at Forward Operating Base Rann Kala in Balge Local Government Area, repelled an attack by ISWAP/JAS terrorists on Thursday.

According to her, corpses of three terrorists, including their top commander identified as Fiya, were recovered.

She added that troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, two rocket-propelled grenades, an unexploded ordnance, and other combat items.

She said: “A follow-up operation with the Civilian Joint Task Force and Hybrid Force on August 9 led to the discovery of another terrorist corpse.

“They also recovered a QJC 88-barrel gun, an AA gun tripod, 20 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm ammunition, a backpack and a bicycle.”

In Zamfara State, Anele said the troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 2 acted on credible intelligence on Friday about terrorist activities on Gusau-Kaura Namoda Road in Unguwar Sariki Musulmi, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

According to her, the swift response forced the terrorists to flee, with two kidnapped victims were rescued and reunited with their families

Also Read

In Ebonyi State, she said the troops of 24 Special Engineer Regiment Saturday responded to a communal crisis between Iyimagwu and Ekpomaka communities in Ikwo Local Government Area.

She added: “Troops came under fire from an abandoned building and responded decisively, neutralising one armed criminal.

“One G3 rifle, 50 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 16 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and four hand grenades were recovered.”

Anele said the Nigerian Army remains resolute in defending the nation’s sovereignty and protecting law-abiding citizens.

“We are committed to sustaining aggressive operations, working in synergy with other security agencies, to ensure lasting peace and security across the country,” she said.

Post Views: 4