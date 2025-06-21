Foreign Minister denies reports of Nigerians abandoned in Iran

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, has dismissed as false the reports circulating on social media claiming that Nigerian nationals have been abandoned in Iran.

Tuggar clarified the situation in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

According to the statement, the ministry’s attention was drawn to what it described as misleading and unfounded reports.

The reports suggested that the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran had ceased operations and abandoned citizens due to the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

“The Embassy of Nigeria in Tehran remains operational and fully committed to the welfare and safety of all Nigerian nationals in Iran,” Tuggar affirmed.

He explained, however, that due to ongoing security concerns and consistent bombings in Tehran, normal work schedules had been disrupted, with embassy staff currently working remotely.

“In response to these developments, the Embassy is actively engaging with the Government of Armenia to secure access for the evacuation of Nigerians via Yerevan,” the minister stated.

Tuggar urged Nigerians in Iran requiring assistance to contact the Embassy through the following emergency numbers and emails:

Mr Esson Anzaku: +989393216872

Mr Abutalib: +989024199018, +989393216872

Emails: nigeria.tehran@mfa.gov.ng, anzakuesson02@gmail.com, lawshed@yahoo.com

He also advised Nigerians to stay in contact with the designated community coordinators in the three previously arranged locations and to download the Iranian local messaging app Eitaa and join the Nigerian group for real-time updates.

“The ministry remains vigilant in monitoring the situation and will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the interests of Nigerians worldwide,” the statement added.

