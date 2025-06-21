EFCC arrests governor’s aide over sextortion

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested the Special Adviser to the Governor of Benue State on Documentation, Research, and Planning, Dr. Mkor Aondona, for alleged sextortion and cyberbullying.

Aondona was arrested on Friday in Makurdi following claims of some female students accusing the governor’s aide of unethical and criminal behaviour involving sexual exploitation, cyberbullying, and blackmail.

A statement released on Saturday by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale said the petitioners alleged that Aondona was routinely recruiting slim and attractive girls for ushering jobs and insisted on sexual favours as a condition for selection.

Oyewale added that the victims claimed that he secretly recorded sexual encounters without their consent and used the footage to coerce them into continued sexual relations under threat of exposure.

Oyewale stated that further allegations suggest that Aondona distributed some of the videos via messaging platforms without the knowledge or permission of the victims.

He noted that some of the materials are reportedly already in circulation.

He disclosed that the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

