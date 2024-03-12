Folorunsho Alakija in post seemingly confirming separation from husband

Prominent businesswoman, Folorunsho Alakija, has posted a comment on her social media handles seemingly confirming reports that she has separated from her husband of 48 years, Modupe.

The couple, who got married in November 1976 and have four sons, have been living in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

However, reports over the weekend had it that Modupe has moved out of their highbrow home to another house within the same vicinity.

Though Alakija, who is now also into Christian ministry work had yet to comment on the development, a post pin her social media handles on Monday gave a hint all may not be well.

The oil magnate wrote: ““Your heart will not be broken by evil-doers.

“Negativity will not break your heart.

“The enemies will not break your heart.

“Nothing shall threaten your peace.

“You will have peace in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

“Your peace will be all around and intact.”