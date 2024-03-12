Police arrest kingpin of car thieves, three members, recover vehicles, exhibits

The Enugu State Police Command has busted a car snatching syndicate, arrested four suspects and recovered four vehicles, plus several car keys.

According to the police, the arrest was made by operatives serving in the Uwani Police Division of the Command.

The success followed the mounting of operational surveillance by the operatives upon receiving several reports of the cars stolen within the Kenyetta Market axis in Uwani, Enugu.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daniel Ndukwe, said 32-year-old Anioko Chukwujekwu, the syndicate’s kingpin, was arrested on March 3, 2024 at about noon while attempting to steal a car from where it was parked at the market.

He also disclosed that numerous car keys were recovered from Chukwujekwu.

Ndukwe said: “During the preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, while his confessional statements led to the further arrest of three more suspects in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, who are his conspirators, receivers, and sellers of the stolen vehicles.

“They include Ugochukwu Okoh aged 41 and Nkemdi Idah aged 65, arrested on March 7, 2024, and Nwoke Sunday aged 57, arrested on March 9, 2024.

“A total of four different models of Mercedes-Benz cars, comprising two 190 E, respectively ash-coloured with Reg. No. SKA 292 AA and red-coloured without Reg. No., one blue-coloured C-Class with Reg. No. AGL 512 EY, and black-coloured 230 E (V-Boot) with Reg. No. CHR 50 AE, were recovered from them.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.”

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has maintained that the Command will not rest on its oars to purge Enugu State of unrepentant criminals and their activities.

Uzuegbu encouraged residents of the State to continue to be law-abiding, security-conscious, and quickly report suspected criminals to the nearest Police Station, or call 08086671202 or 08098880102.