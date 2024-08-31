Flood: Seven missing, houses destroyed in Niger 

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency has said that at least seven persons are in Magma and Mashegu Local Government Areas following Friday’s heavy flooding.

Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, disclosed this in a statement in Minna, which he made available to newsmen.

Baba-Arah said over 89 houses and hundreds of farmlands were destroyed by the disaster.

He also said three vehicles were washed away by the flood, which followed an early morning downpour that lasted for several hours.

He said: “NSEMA has received reports of flooding in Mashegu and Magama council areas.

“The flood was caused by torrential rainfall that lasted through the early hours of Friday, beginning from 2am to noon.

“As at the time of filing this report, seven people were declared missing, over 89 houses were affected, hundreds of hectares of farmlands and three vehicles washed away.”

Baba-Arah said the affected areas were Sabon Pegi and its surrounding communities in Mashegu and Nassarawa in Magama.

He said a search and rescue operation was ongoing by members of staff of the agency and volunteers to rescue the missing persons.

