UK awards 82 Nigerians Chevening, Commonwealth scholarships

The British Government has awarded 82 Nigerians the prestigious Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships to study a wide range of postgraduate programmes in the UK in 2024.

Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, Senior Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer, British High Commission, revealed this on Friday.

Akande-Alegbe, in the statement released in Abuja, said that 32 scholars received the Chevening scholarships, while 50 scholars had been awarded the Commonwealth scholarship so far this year.

According to her, a pre-departure ceremony was held in Abuja for the scholars based in Abuja and environs, while a similar ceremony will be held in Lagos.

Meanwhile, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Gill Lever, said that the UK would continue to support the educational development of Nigerians.

She said that the UK would remain transparent and inclusive in the selection process across board.

Lever said: “I challenge each of you to aim for excellence in your studies, to be great ambassadors for Nigeria in the UK, and to take advantage of every opportunity during your scholarship.

“Grow your knowledge, enrich cultural exchange, network, and bring those experiences back to Nigeria.

“Do great things for your country while creating a positive change in the world.”

The envoy congratulated beneficiaries who succeeded in securing a scholarship through the highly competitive application and interview process.

Also Read

Also, Director Operations, British Council Nigeria, Idowu Akintade, urged the beneficiaries to “use the skills and knowledge you gain from the scholarship to make positive impact in the development priorities of Nigeria.

“I encourage you all to build a strong network and continue to be great ambassadors of the prestigious Commonwealth and Chevening Scholarships.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships are awarded to individuals who demonstrate intellectual ability, leadership potential and a commitment to development of their country.

Nigeria has a huge alumni base with over 4,500 (3,000 Commonwealth and 1,500 Chevening) across both scholarships with prestigious people impacting and contributing to Nigeria’s development.

Post Views: 0