Ibadan Chieftaincy: Olubadan elevates six in Balogun royal line

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on Friday elevated four kings and two high chiefs in the Balogun royal line.

The elevation followed the vacuum created by the demise of Oba Lateef Adebimpe, who was the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland.

Oba Olakulehin performed the elevation ceremony at his palace in Oke-Aremo in Ibadan, followed by traditional chieftaincy rites presided over by the Oluwo of Ibadanland, Chief Popoola Labosinde.

The Oluwo later decorated them with the traditional akoko leaves.

Oba Olakulehin charged the elevated kings and chiefs to use their new positions for the progress of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

“You must dedicate your lives to the service of humanity because of the need for you to serve the people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the elevated kings include Tajudeen Ajibola, who moved from Otun Balogun to Balogun of Ibadanland; and Kolawole Adegbola, who was promoted from Asipa Balogun to Otun Balogun of Ibadanland.

Also Read

Also, Olubunmi Isioye-Dada was elevated from Ekerin Balogun to Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, while Dauda Abiodun Azeez rose from Ekarun Balogun to Asipa Balogun of Ibadanland.

The elevated chiefs are Bolaji Adewoyin, who climbed the ladder from Abese Balogun to Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, while Senator Sharafadeen Alli advanced from Maye Balogun to Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland.

Ajibola, one of the elevated kings, described the development as a good omen for Ibadanland and thanked the Olubadan for his quality leadership.

He urged the people of Ibadanland to cooperate with Oba Olakulehin in his quest to bring more development to Ibadan.

Post Views: 0