Nigeria’s D’Tigers narrowly lost their opening game to Russia at ongoing FIBA World Cup in China.

The African champions lost by 82-77 points in a keenly contest tie on Saturday.

Nigeria won one and drew in two quarters but lost other quarters by 18-13, 22-22, 18-23 and 24-19.

The Alex Nwora lads would aim to redeem their image against Argentina on Monday at 1:30pm Nigeria time.