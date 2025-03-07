FG, Flutterwave sign MoU for youth empowerment, mentorship

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with payment technology firm Flutterwave to bolster youth empowerment, mentorship, and access to start-up funding.

The signing ceremony, according to a statement issued on Friday, had in attendance the Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya and other senior officials of the ministry.

The MoU between the partners will lead to the implementation of key initiatives that will provide young Nigerians with access to training, mentorship, and opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

A key aspect of the collaboration will see Flutterwave streamlining stipend disbursements for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, ensuring faster, more efficient financial access.

This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his eight priority pillars, which emphasise job creation, youth empowerment and economic growth.

Commenting, Flutterwave Founder/Chief Executive Officer Olugbenga Agboola expressed the company’s commitment to building sustainable solutions that will empower Nigerian youth.

He reaffirmed Flutterwave’s dedication to creating opportunities for youths through training, partner engagement, and access to business opportunities ensuring long-term economic impact.

On his part, Olawande commended Flutterwave for its role in advancing youth-focused initiatives, emphasising that this collaboration represents a critical step in fulfilling President Bola Tinubu’s vision for youth empowerment.

He highlighted the involvement of key agencies under the ministry, including the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Citizenship & Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), in implementing the programmes.

“This partnership directly contributes to achieving the President’s eight priority pillars by providing young entrepreneurs with the resources to scale their businesses. Expanding access to training and mentorship programs.

“Supporting youth-led businesses to drive innovation. Strengthening technical and leadership training. Leveraging technology to create sustainable employment opportunities and engaging youth through the NYSC and CLTC,” part of the statement read.

The minister concluded by reaffirming that this collaboration with Flutterwave will significantly strengthen the Ministry’s efforts to ensure a brighter future for Nigerian youth, positioning them as key drivers of the nation’s economic transformation.

