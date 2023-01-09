FCTA speaks on return of on-street parking scheme

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has explained why it reintroduced its suspended on-street parking scheme.

The agency stated the move is to quickly address disturbing traffic congestion in the nation’s capital.

The Director, Traffic Management, Transportation, Wadata Bodinga, who made the disclosure Monday at a news briefing said that all the legal issues that constituted an impediment had been resolved.

He said that the new FCT parking Regulations 2019 had sufficiently made provisions for the scheme.

Bodinga said that following the rapid population growth in Abuja, and its consequential traffic congestion, resuscitating the policy was necessary.

He said that the nation’s capital was faced with many traffic irregularities, posing grave dangers to the residents, saying that the reintroduction of the scheme would mitigate.

According to him, the present state of the FCT Traffic irregularities which posed a great hazard towards road users would be mitigated.

Bodinga said the reintroduction of the on-street parking scheme by the administration would also mitigate these challenges to the barest minimum.

”While on-street parking scheme may seem over bearing for some users, the scheme impact positively on the FCT residents on economic activities.

“This is through improving customer experience and promoting efficient parking management system, ” he said.