LASU installs CCTV cameras to enhance security on campus

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, has approved fund for the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and other electronic gadgets to enhance security on campus.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed this on Monday during the orientation programme for students of LASU School of Basic and Advance Studies (LASUSBAS), Badagry Campus.

“In addition to this, we have also constructed a new security post and procured a new motorcycle to improve the safety of lives and properties in the premises.

“In line with safety and security procedures, we have an active collaboration with external security agencies to complement the efforts of the university to improve safety of lives and properties of students and staff members.

“Also, our administration has procured an ambulance and two new 100kva and 40kva generators for the Badagry campus and the hostel, respectively.

“These are apart from the measures that have been put in place to ensure that our students commute with ease to and fro the university hostel on daily basis,” she said.

Olatunji-Bello promised that the institution would increase admission opportunities for candidates who graduated from the programme.

She stressed that any student that met the cut-off mark would not be denied admission into the 200 Level of the courses he/she desired to study in the university.

The vice-chancellor urged them to remain focused to to be able benefit from the huge opportunities presented by the LASUSBAS programme.

“I urge you to embrace hard work, shun vices such as cultism, cybercrimes popularly known as yahoo yahoo, sexual and gender-based violence, drug and alcohol related offences as well as examination malpractices.

“Let me warn you that if you are found culpable of any of these misconducts you shall not be spared, but shall be made to face the penalty, in accordance with the rules and regulations of LASU.

“I urge you to justify the huge investments of your parents in your education by being disciplined on and off campus,” she added.