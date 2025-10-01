FCT CP speaks on Arise TV anchor’s death

The Police Commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Ajao Saka Adewale, has confirmed that Arise News correspondent Somtochukwu Maduagwu died after jumping from the top floor of her Katampe apartment during an armed robbery on Monday, September 29, 2025.

The clarification comes amid earlier reports suggesting that the journalist’s death was linked to alleged hospital negligence after she was taken to Maitama General Hospital.

Speaking on the incident in an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, CP Adewale, said officers found Maduagwu unconscious at the scene and rushed her to the hospital.

“Policemen moved to the scene and found her lying unconscious. She was immediately taken to Maitama General Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate her using CPR, but sadly, she could not make it,” Adewale said.

He said the robbers invaded Unique Apartment, a three-story twin building with 18 flats, located around the Gishiri axis of Katampe, under the Mabushi Divisional Area.

“Some unknown armed robbers gained access to Unique Apartments, where Sommie lived.

“Two private security guards were on duty. One of them, who had the courage to challenge the robbers, sustained a gunshot injury.

“In the panic that followed, Sommie, who lived on the topmost floor of the building, jumped down from the third storey.

“The consequences were tragic and very unfortunate.”

Also Read

Adewale said an investigation team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation), had been set up to track down the attackers.

He assured that “no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

“We have set up a specific investigation team headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, with all tactical units involved to track down the culprits.

“The leads we are getting are already being worked on, and no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“FCT Command once again commiserates with the family of Sommie, the Arise News family, and Nigerians deeply touched by this ugly and disturbing incident,” he said.