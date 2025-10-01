Lawyers Alert partners FCDO to strengthen local governance in Benue ahead 2027 elections

Human rights and accountability organization, Lawyers Alert, with the support of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) through the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, has launched a project in Katsina-Ala and Otukpo Local Government Areas of Benue State to strengthen democratic governance, promote fiscal transparency, and enhance accountability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The initiative comes in the wake of the recent Supreme Court judgment institutionalizing LG autonomy, which mandates direct disbursement of statutory allocations to LGAs.

While the ruling is yet to be fully complied with, stakeholders have expressed concern that many LGAs currently lack the technical and operational capacity to manage funds effectively and transparently.

Speaking on the challenge, Dr. Rommy Mom, President of Lawyers Alert, noted, “Compounding the issue is the limited capacity of local civil society organizations (CSOs) and grassroots actors to monitor, engage, and influence governance processes at the LGA level.

“This creates an accountability vacuum where mismanagement can thrive due to a lack of oversight and citizen engagement.”

As part of the project, Lawyers Alert is collaborating with Chairmen and Councilors of Katsina-Ala and Otukpo LGAs to build institutional capacity and empower grassroots actors.

The Chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Dr. Orangoholga Justine Shaku, at a meeting on September 11, 2025, pledged support for the initiative, stating, “Any effort to build the capacity of my team in preparation for the official activation of Local Government autonomy is highly accepted and will have my full support.”

“The initiative is a timely response to institutional and technical gaps, especially in fiscal responsibility and citizen engagement”, he added.

Similarly, the Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Hon. Maxwell Ogiri, during a meeting on September 9, 2025 expressed readiness to strengthen his council’s capacity to deliver good governance.

Dr. Mom emphasized that beyond strengthening LG institutions, the project aims to empower citizens “By far, the most critical aspect is the ability of citizens at the grassroots to influence governance and elections in their localities. We are mapping local actors to build their capacity to engage and exercise their right to vote without fear.”

“Katsina-Ala and Otukpo are pilot LGAs, and we intend to share lessons for possible replication nationwide. Good governance starts from the grassroots, and that is where it is most impactful,” Mom said.

The one-year project is expected to foster collaborative engagement between citizens and local governments, laying the foundation for sustained democratic reforms, improved service delivery, and credible governance at the local level.