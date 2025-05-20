Ex-Military governor of Katsina is dead

The Benue government has announced the death of former military governor of Katsina State, retired Col. Joseph Akaagerger.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Benue Governor, Tersoo Kula and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday.

Kula stated that the former military governor died on Thursday, 15th May at the age of 69 years.

The statement stated that Gov Hyacinth Alia expressed deep sadness over the sudden death of the former senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial District

(Zone A).

Alia described the former military Governor as a patriotic Nigerian, and one who gave the nation and Benue State his very best during his time.

He added that as a lawmaker and Senator, the late Akaagerger equally proved his quality in politics, business, community service and philanthropy.

The Governor regretted his sad demise, saying the state would miss his contributions, particularly his counsel and engagements as an elder statesman and prominent member of the All Progressive Congress Elders Forum in Benue.

He prayed God to console his immediate family, his associates and the entire people of Benue and Nigeria as a whole, urging them to take solace in the legacies he left behind and build on it to honour his memory.

He equally prayed God to grant the late Senator eternal rest.

