Ex-Benue commissioner files N1b defamatory suit against Alia’s CPS, three others

A former Benue Commissioner for Education, Dennis Ityavyar, has filed a N1 billion suit in the State High Court, Makurdi against the Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Benue State, Kula Tersoo.

The suit filed on Tuesday by the counsel to the former commissioner, Clement Mue, also joined the Governor Hyacinth Alia, Benue State Government, and Attorney General of Benue State as second to fourth defendants.

Ityavyar, in the statement of claim, averred that on July 17, 2025, the CPS held a press briefing at the Benue State Government House, Makurdi, which was covered by various media outlets and published both in print and online, and made several false, malicious, and defamatory statements against him.

The statement quoted Tersoo to have said, “It is unfortunate that someone who presided over the rot in the education sector for eight years would now have the audacity to criticise a government that is focused on fixing the mess he left behind.

“Professor Ityavya oversaw the collapse of the School of Nursing and Midwifery in Makurdi. He is linked to unaddressed scholarship fraud and illegal student levies.

“The recent outburst by Professor Ityavyar was a preemptive move to stir public sympathy ahead of potential accountability measures.”

Ityavyar said that due to the false malicious statement he was inundated with a deluge of phone calls, messages and inquiries from family members, political associate, and professional colleagues both within and outside Benue State, many of whom express deep shock, disappointment and disbelief, stating that the allegations were inconsistent with the person and character they have known for decades.

The former commissioner also averred, “The false and malicious statement has gravely injured his reputation, caused him emotional distress and has been to public ridicule, professional embarrassment and political misrepresentation.”

Ityavyar further said, “The statements are entirely false, defamatory, made with malicious intent and calculated to damage his hard-earned reputation, professional standing and credibility among his peers, and the general public.”

In suit No. MHC/131/2025, Ityavyar is seeking a declaration that the defamatory statements made and published by the Defendant against the Plaintiff on the 17th day of July 2025 are false, malicious, and defamatory.

He is seeking an order directing Mr Kula to publish a full and unequivocal retraction of the said defamatory statements in at least two (2) national newspapers and on the official media platforms used for their initial dissemination.

Ityavyar is seeking an order compelling Mr Kula to issue and publish a formal apology addressed to him in writing and the same manner as the defamatory publication.

The former commissioner is seeking general damages in the sum of ₦1,000,000,000 (One billion Naira) for defamation of character, reputational injury, and emotional distress.

He is also seeking an order for Kula to pay the sum of N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) as special damages for legal and professional fees incurred in retaining counsel, among other orders.

A date is yet to be fixed for the suit.

