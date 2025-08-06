Oyo secures conviction of worker for alleged job scam

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) has secured the conviction of one Wahab Olabanji, for fraudulently collecting various sums of monies from unsuspecting victims with the promise of giving them employment.

Olabanji, who until his trial was a Chief Executive Officer (Accounts) on grade level 14 at the state Hospital Management Board, was accused of collecting the monies from applicants who applied for the last recruitments at the board and the state Teaching Service Commission.

The Chairman of OYACA, Justice Eni Esan (retd.) disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday.

According to her, Olabanji was convicted on a 30-count charge of official corruption, obtaining money under false pretense and conversion, to which he was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N50,0000 on each count of the charge.

“The man was convicted on a 30 counts charge of official corruption, obtaining money under false pretense and conversion, however, after rigorous 17-month trial, the court delivered its judgement on Friday, August 1, 2025, in which the defendant was found guilty on all the 30-counts charge and he was sentenced to imprisonment for six months with an option of N50,000 fine on each count of the charge.

“The court also ordered the defendant to pay all sums fraudulently obtained from his victims within three months in order to remedy the wrong suffered by the victims due to the corrupt and fraudulent actions of the defendant,” Esan stated.

She reiterated OYACA’s commitment towards zero tolerance for corruption in the public service of the state.

