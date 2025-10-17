Eve’s Desire: Why people cheat despite being in loving relationships, by Tiwa Says

Lately I’ve heard so many cases of infidelity between couples, more as it concerns the male partner cheating. That may not be news. But the interesting part is that some of the women who were cheated on confessed that they shared amazing sex lives with their partners. This begs the question: What do men really want?

It is important to note that female partners are cheating as well. A lot of women are also stepping out of their relationships these days.

If being in a loving and sexually satisfying relationship does not guarantee fidelity from your partner, one wonders what the point is being in a committed relationship. I’ve always been a firm believer that life is more complicated than it seems. While I’m not an advocate for infidelity, I know that there are some factors that contribute to partners cheating despite the fact that everything seems to be going well in the relationship.

However if you have consented to a committed relationship, you should be willing to take responsibility and be accountable to your partner. Infidelity is one of the leading causes of breakups and separation, which is why people should be sure they are ready for the kind of commitment a relationship or marriage entails before getting into it.

Now, let’s consider some of these factors:

1. Emotional Connection: Some people cheat because they feel emotionally neglected or unfulfilled in their relationship, even if the physical aspect is satisfying. They may seek emotional intimacy and connection with someone else outside the relationship.

2. Validation, Lack of Security: People cheat as a way of boosting their ego or feeling desired by someone outside of their partner. This is usually more about seeking validation or affirmation of their attractiveness or desirability rather than dissatisfaction with the sex itself.

3. Variety: Variety, they say, is the spice of life. Some couples cheat because they crave variety, novelty, and excitement in their sex life. Even if the sex with their partner is good, they may still desire new experiences and partners to fulfill their fantasies or sexual interests.

4. Opportunity, Temptation: Sometimes cheating happens simply because the opportunity presents itself and people give in to temptation. Factors such as alcohol, peer pressure, or being in a situation where cheating is more socially acceptable can also play a role in why people cheat.

5. Low Self-Control: Some men and even women struggle with impulse control or have difficulty resisting temptation, leading them to cheat despite being in a satisfying sexual relationship.

6. Relationship Problems: Issues such as communication problems, lack of trust, or unresolved conflicts in a relationship can also contribute to infidelity, even if the physical aspect of the relationship is good.

7. Unmet Sexual Needs: While the sex may be “good” in the relationship, other sexual needs such as the need for a different kind of intimacy, variety, or feeling desired in a specific way, might not be met. These can make the man seek fulfillment outside of the relationship.

8. The Hunt: It is the nature of men to “hunt”. Men are motivated by the thrill of pursuing someone new and the feeling of being desired. This is an exciting process for men despite being fulfilled with their primary partners.

9. Past Trauma: Trauma from previous relationships can affect trust in a relationship and leads to protective mechanisms that result in cheating.

10. Cultural Beliefs: Societal influences and cultural norms can shape beliefs about monogamy and infidelity, influencing individual behaviour. Men are made to believe that being with more than one man is culturally right and helps to build a stronger family.

It’s important to remember that cheating is a complex behaviour influenced by a combination of factors. It is not necessarily a reflection of the quality of the sex in the relationship, but rather an indication of deeper issues that may need to be addressed. It’s important for couples to communicate openly and honestly about their needs, desires, and boundaries in order to maintain a healthy and fulfilling relationship.

Now let’s explore how to heal from infidelity in relationships:

Open and Honest Communication: Both partners need to be willing to discuss their feelings, concerns, and thoughts about the incident. This includes being open about why the infidelity happened and what needs to change to prevent it from happening again.

Seek Counselling: Couples therapy can be very beneficial in helping both partners understand and process their emotions following infidelity. A therapist can help facilitate productive communication and provide tools for rebuilding trust.

Take Responsibility: The partner who cheated needs to take responsibility for their actions and the hurt they have caused. This includes apologising sincerely and demonstrating a willingness to make amends.

Rebuild Trust: Rebuilding trust is a slow process that requires honesty, consistency, and transparency. Both partners need to be committed to rebuilding trust in the relationship.

Set Boundaries: It’s important for couples to set boundaries and expectations for their relationship moving forward. This may include things like agreeing to be more transparent about their whereabouts or not engaging in behaviours that could lead to infidelity.

Focus on the Future: While it’s important to acknowledge the pain and hurt caused by infidelity, couples should also focus on the future and how they can move forward together. This may involve setting new goals for the relationship or finding ways to strengthen their bond.

Practice Self-Care: Both partners should prioritise self-care during this difficult time. This may involve seeking individual therapy, engaging in activities that bring joy, and taking care of one’s physical and emotional well-being.

Overall, rebuilding a relationship after infidelity takes time, effort, and a willingness to work through difficult emotions. With commitment and dedication from both partners, it is possible to bounce back and create a stronger, more resilient relationship.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

