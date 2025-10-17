FG explains how to use National Anthem, Pledge

The Federal Government has explained the proper usage of the National Anthem and National Pledge at public functions.

The explanation was contained in a flyer made available to the public by the National Orientation Agency during the week.

The Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, had earlier on October 9, 2025 offered the same explanation in Lagos.

Issa-Onilu spoke at the 9th Annual General Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the explanation by the NOA, the first stanza of the National Anthem is meant to be sung at official functions and not the three stanzas.

It said the stanza would also serve as the prayer to be offered before the commencement of such programmes.

The National Pledge is to be recited at the end of such programmes.

The flyer said: “Recite/sing only the first stanza (not all three (3) stanzas at official events.

“The third stanza should be recited as the National Prayer at the beginning of an event.

“The three stanzas are to be recited/sung only during Independence Day, Inauguration (swearing-in) of a President, Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Democracy (June 12) Day, Inauguration of the National Assembly, etc.

“The National Pledge is to be recited at the end of an event.”