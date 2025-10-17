Reforms: Diasporas to enjoy tax holiday, other incentives — FG

The Federal Government has said that Nigerians in the diaspora would enjoy tax holidays when the new fiscal policy and tax reforms become functional.

The Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, made this known to them on Thursday in Abuja.

Otedele said they do not need to panic as the Federal Government’s Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms are protective and investors’ friendly.

He said they as well encourage trade surplus, balance of payment, unified foreign exchange rates, and harmonisation of collective taxes and levies.

He highlighted this during a joint virtual meeting with Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Abuja, Nigeria, organised for Nigerians living abroad.

They stated that the Meeting is aimed at correcting the misinformation spreading across the media space on the impact of the Reforms as they affect the Nigerian Diaspora global community.

They said that Diasporas as strategic and major contributors to national development should be dully and fully informed of the impact of the new Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Laws, scheduled to become functional in January 2026.

Oyedele emphasised that the Reforms are people-centric, growth-focused, and efficiency-driven.

He added that there are exemptions and reductions on WHT rates, higher exemptions thresholds for small businesses, eliminate tax on investment and capital, incentive rationalisation, reduction of VAT burden, and other structural and fiscal constraints.

Some grey areas and issues needing clarifications were addressed.

These included questions such as: Will monies sent to Nigeria be taxed? What about Double taxation and tax treaties with other countries? Non-resident taxation? What about Income Taxes on Diasporas? What about impact on small businesses? What about impact on real estate investment? Impact on retired diasporas with property in Nigeria? Do we have tax filing obligations in Nigeria while abroad?

Oyedele addressed the issues raised.

