Everton want Iheanacho

Everton FC have reportedly registered their interest in Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and is one of a number of Foxes players facing an uncertain future at the King Power Stadium following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Football Insider claimed that Everton have made their first move to sign Iheanacho, who is valued by Leicester between £10 million and £15 million.

The Toffees are currently working with a tight budget amid Financial Fair Play concerns, but the report adds that the money recouped from the sale of Ellis Simms and the potential departure of Neal Maupay could fund their move for Iheanacho.

Iheanacho, who has also been linked with Nottingham Forest, began his career with Manchester City before joining Leicester for £25 million in 2017, and he has since contributed with 55 goals and 33 assists in 206 games across all tournaments.