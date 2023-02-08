Erik ten Hag leaning towards Osimhen move despite Harry Kane’s interest

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane this summer but favours a move for the former.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a big-money centre-forward during the next transfer window, with the club light in that area due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and Anthony Martial’s ongoing fitness problems.

Both Osimhen and Kane have been strongly linked with the 20-time English champions, and according to The Telegraph, Ten Hag is a huge admirer of both forwards.

The report, though, claimed that the Dutchman is currently leaning towards the Napoli forward, viewing him as the ideal player to fit into his system at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has been in excellent form for his Italian side during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 17 goals and registering four assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Osimhen has netted 16 goals in 17 Serie A outings, meanwhile, with the Blues currently sitting top of the table, 13 points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan.

Chelsea are also being heavily linked with the Nigeria international, and a recent report claimed that the Blues would be prepared to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to sign him.

However, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has insisted that the striker will not be allowed to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

“I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale. Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone. We don’t have any debts,” De Laurentiis told Bild.

Man United are still expected to push ahead with a summer move, though, with offers in excess of £100m likely to be seriously considered by the Italian side.

Kane has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Spurs, and there has again been speculation surrounding the England captain’s future in North London.

However, a recent report claimed that Tottenham would not be prepared to sell him to a Premier League rival this summer, which would potentially put Bayern Munich in the driving seat for his signature if the forward decided to seek pastures new.

The 29-year-old became Tottenham’s leading goalscorer on 267 when he found the back of the net in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over English champions Manchester City.

Man United could potentially move for two new forwards this summer if Martial departs, with the Frenchman being strongly linked with an exit amid his ongoing injury problems.

However, there is unlikely to be room in the budget for two big-money additions in attack, with a back-up option likely to arrive in that scenario, and Wout Weghorst – on loan at the club from Burnley – could potentially put himself in the picture for a permanent move to Old Trafford if he enjoys a strong end to the season.