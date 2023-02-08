Manchester United considering bid for Tammy Abraham

Manchester United have reportedly placed Roma forward Tammy Abraham on a shortlist of potential additions ahead of the summer transfer window.

Having been productive during the same period ahead of 2022-23, United are enjoying one of their best campaigns for some time, currently sitting in third position in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils will move level on points with second-placed Manchester City with victory over Leeds United on Wednesday night, but speculation persists regarding possible signings later in the year.

Erik ten Hag will be in the market for a new central attacker with United yet to find a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed by mutual consent late last year.

Although United continue to be linked with Victor Osimhen, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted that the Nigeria international is not for sale.

That may lead to Harry Kane becoming an option, a result of his contract being due to expire in 2024, but Tottenham Hotspur are less likely to conduct business with their United counterparts than other teams.

According to The Telegraph, Abraham could be targeted by United if they fall short in their pursuit of other players.

The former Chelsea man has endured a mixed second campaign with Roma, contributing just seven goals and three assists from 27 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 25-year-old’s best form has come since the turn of the year, helping Roma sit in third spot in the Serie A standings.

Roma remain in a strong position to retain the services of the England international, who has a contract at Stadio Olimpico until 2026.

While Chelsea are said to buy a possess a buy-back clause from this summer onwards, it is unclear whether they will look to pay that £67m figure.

As it stands, it is unclear whether that option will influence Roma’s demands for Abraham should they receive any concrete offers for his signature.

In his previous 89 outings in the Premier League, Abraham has contributed 26 goals and eight assists.