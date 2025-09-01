EPL: Szoboszlai’s late strike sinks Arsenal as Liverpool top table + Other results

Liverpool defeated Arsenal 1–0 at Anfield on Sunday, with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free-kick ensuring the Reds maintained their perfect start to the season.

The Hungarian curled in an unstoppable strike from distance in the 83rd minute, sparking wild celebrations and leaving Arsenal’s resilient defence finally undone.

Arsenal’s afternoon worsened when William Saliba limped off early with injury, disrupting their backline. In spite of periods of possession, the Gunners lacked cutting edge in attack.

Liverpool, meanwhile, enjoyed strong support and pressed relentlessly.

Arne Slot’s side now sit top of the Premier League table with three wins from three games.

Elsewhere, Manchester City suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at Brighton, raising questions about their early form after dropping vital points in consecutive matches.

Manchester United edged Burnley 3-2 at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes converted a late penalty, ensuring United secured their first home league victory of the campaign.

Chelsea recorded a comfortable 2-0 win against Fulham, while Bournemouth stunned Tottenham with a narrow 1-0 success, denting Spurs’ hopes of maintaining momentum.

Everton claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Wolves, whereas Sunderland delighted home fans with a late 2-1 comeback win against Brentford.

West Ham impressed with a dominant 3-0 triumph away at Nottingham Forest, signalling intent after an inconsistent opening fortnight.

After three rounds, Liverpool lead the standings on maximum points, with Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham among the early chasers.

City remain unusually unsettled.

