Fire: LASTMA mobilises responders, averts calamity

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday mobilised inter-agency responders to subdue an inferno from a petroleum-laden tanker that overturned at Iyana-Isolo inward Oshodi, Lagos State.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The statement was signed by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Taofiq Adebayo.

The responders, according to Bakare-Oki, include the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, officers of the Nigeria Police Force from Aswani, Ilasa, and Mushin Divisions, alongside vigilant personnel of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

He added that they collectively subdued the inferno and precluded its escalation into a greater tragedy.

Bakare-Oki disclosed that additional operatives from adjoining zones had been urgently mobilised to fortify the ongoing containment measures.

He added: “The petroleum-laden tanker, heavily freighted with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), after tragically overturned, sparked an uncontrollable conflagration which cascaded into no fewer than four adjoining trucks parked within the immediate axis.

“Preliminary intelligence conclusively indicated that the disaster was precipitated by speeding, which occasioned the driver’s loss of control whilst negotiating the inward Oshodi corridor.”

He affirmed with relief, that no human casualty was recorded, largely owing to LASTMA’s prompt intervention in cordoning off the affected corridor and restricting vehicular movement from Ilasa inward Oshodi.

He cautioned operators of articulated vehicles, fuel tankers, and other high-capacity conveyances to adhere strictly to statutory speed limitations as expressly indicated on the Lagos State Government’s regulatory road signages.

He emphasised that such compliance remained a non-negotiable prerequisite for the preservation of human life, the protection of property, and the sustenance of collective safety across the state’s transportation corridors.

Furthermore, the General Manager passionately enjoined members of the public to make proactive use of LASTMA’s toll-free hotline 080000527862 for the swift reporting of any traffic-related mishap, emergency, or unforeseen eventuality.

Bakare-Oki assured that the agency remained perpetually prepared to deliver prompt and decisive intervention.

