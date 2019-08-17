Arsenal vs. Burnley

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Kick off:12:30PM

Arsenal and Burnley head into today’s Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium having each recorded victories in their opening fixtures.

While Arsenal fans would have been disappointed not to have witnessed any of their new faces in the starting lineup last weekend, they would have been equally encouraged by Unai Emery’s side still being able to grind out three points when they were not necessarily at their best.

A limited Newcastle made life easier for the Gunners, especially in the second half, but there would have been a certain level of satisfaction with a 1-0 victory being recorded away from home.

Despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s name being on the backpages on Monday morning, Emery will have taken more pride from a clean sheet on the road, as well as seeing Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson gain more experience in the first team.

The likes of David Luiz, Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe will naturally come into the starting lineup in the near future, although Emery will feel content that he has other options available to him going forward.

That said, after a successful transfer window which has caught the majority of their fans by surprise, Arsenal must now deliver in the first home game of the season to continue to build some much-needed momentum.

Showdowns with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur follow the meeting with Burnley, increasingly the importance of showing their rivals that they can be a contender at the top of the standings.

That may leave Emery unsure whether to stick or twist after last week’s outing at St James’ Park, but the new signings have been brought in to give Arsenal a better chance of overcoming the best teams in the division.

While Emery may not deem it beneficial to include each of the new signings in his side for this match, supporters will expect to see at least one of them as the club’s manager looks to keep optimism high during the early weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Burnley’s outlook on last season was undermined by a slow start, partly due to their Europa League involvement, Sean Dyche would have taken a lot of heart from how his side ended the campaign.

Three defeats came against some of the top clubs during their closing fixtures, but a previous return of 10 points from four outings ensured that they secured top-flight football for another 12 months.

Dyche and his players showed last Saturday that losing three games in a row against Manchester City, Everton and Arsenal in May mattered little as they powered to a convincing triumph over Southampton.

All three goals – including a double from the ever-improving Ashley Barnes – came in the second half, but Dyche will hope that such a conclusion to that fixture has set the tone for their season.

Having to face the Gunners, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool in succession is not ideal, although that run of fixtures only highlights how important it was to record maximum points against the Saints.

That has continued the trend of Burnley performing to their best when placed under pressure, and they now have the freedom to express themselves against some of the highest-quality teams in the division.

While Dyche may not see it exactly like that, facing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium is now an occasion which Burnley’s players can relish, aware that their hosts will come under scrutiny if they do not deliver on Saturday.

Key battles will still need to be won all around the pitch, particularly in the defensive third, but Burnley will travel to North London feeling like they are playing well enough to return to the North-West with at least a point.

Arsenal possible XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ceballos, Pepe, Aubameyang.

Burnley possible XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Barnes, Wood.