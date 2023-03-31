EnuguDecides: PPSMB congratulates Mbah, on election victory

The Enugu State Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB) has congratulated the Enugu State Governor-Elect, Dr Peter Mbah, and his Deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, over their victory in the March 18 governorship election.

They also congratulated them on the issuance of certificates of return to them by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday.

This is contained in a congratulatory message signed on behalf of the board members, permanent secretary, directors, principals, teachers and the entire staff of the PPSMB by its Executive Chairman, Dr Favour Ugwuanyi, on Friday in Enugu.

She described Mbah’s emergence as victory for the people while praying for God’s wisdom, strength, direction and guidance on him to enable him deliver his promises on the collective mandate of the people, especially in the education sector.

The award-winning Executive Chairman further expressed readiness of the board to partner with the incoming administration and key into its education policies in order to improve the standard of education and move the sector to enviable heights.

Mbah, who was issued with his certificate of return, alongside his deputy and 23 other House of Assembly lawmakers-elect, on Thursday, vowed not to leave any stone unturned in his commitment to deliver massive infrastructure, social amenities and other life-changing projects as promised in his manifesto.

“The PPSMB family congratulates you and also wishes you God’s wisdom, strength, direction, and guidance to deliver on your mandate.

“PPSMB looks forward to working with you,” Ugwuanyi added.