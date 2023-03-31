NASoW trains national officers on capacity building 

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) has organised a one-day capacity building training for National Executive members of the association.

The association made this disclosure through a press release signed by its National President, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Friday by the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Musliudeen Adebayo.

The training was organised to build the capacity of national executive members of the association, in view of the recently signed and gazetted Nigerian Council for Social Work Establishment] Act 2022.

The training which was held on Wednesday at Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Area 10, Garki Abuja was part of the activities of the National Executive Meeting (NEC) of the association held between Monday 27th and Friday 31st March in Abuja.

Some of the resource persons include Professor Alamveabee Efihraim Idyorough, an accomplished academic and professor of Sociology and Social Work, Gazali Haruna from Nigeria Nursing and Midwifery Council, Abuja Zonal Office and Barrister Olufemi Babalola, a lawyer and legal adviser of the association.

NASoW National President, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha in his welcome address congratulate social workers over the signing and gazetting of the Act.

He noted that the council and the board when inaugurated would work harmoniously with the association to promote and protect the interest of social workers across the country.

Mustapha added that the essence of the training was to build the capacity of national executive members who will go to their zones and states to train and educate members in their respective areas on the provisions and interpretation of the Act.

“There is nothing good than sharing experiences. We have invited our guest from Nigeria Nursing and Midwifery Council, Abuja Zonal Office and our resource persons to share experiences with us on the roles of associations and the council and the board and to interpret the provisions of the Act from the legal perspective”.

Idyorough in his presentation urged social workers to continue to uphold the principles and ethics of the profession.

He added that the council has the power to regulate social work practice, licence social workers, register them and set up a disciplinary committee to punish erring members for professional misconduct.

“The council will have a common logo and seal, it will give licence to qualified social workers, it will regulate and set standard for training of social workers in the institutions offering social work courses and will set up a disciplinary committee to punish whoever engages in professional misconduct”.

Haruna in his presentation explained that NNMC which regulates activities of nurses and midwifes has undergone several tremendous changes. He added that most of the activities of the council have been digitalised based on the current realities.

“Our activities have been digitized, people can apply online and we have the details and information of all registered nurses and midwives in our database”.

Balalola in his contribution explained that the council would work harmoniously with NASoW as the umbrella body of social workers in the country based on the sections of the Act.