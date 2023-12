Entrepreneurs, customers relive experience at Polaris Bank sponsored Fashion Souk

Polaris Bank, Nigeria’s premier digital retail Bank, showcased its unwavering commitment to supporting MSMEs by taking the centre stage as the headline sponsor of the recently concluded two-day Fashion Souk in Lagos.

The Fashion Souk, an electric congregation of fashion enthusiasts, witnessed a surge of businesses eager to secure grants through an intense pitch competition.

Beyond financial assistance, Polaris Bank emphasised customer satisfaction, ensuring an exciting fashion experience with operational P0S machines and seamless transactions via the award-winning VULTe app.

The event’s high point was the business pitch competition, where three outstanding businesses emerged as grant winners from the shortlisted 73 participating firms.

The eco-friendly Man ‘n’ Queens from Ibadan secured the grand prize of N1 million, while Hozy Dare Clothing, the first runner-up, celebrated with a grant of N500,000, and Il’ese, the second runner-up, received N250,000.

Amidst the runway shows and a raffle draw for shoppers, Ijeoma Okolo, goldsmith and owner of 2groom Handsmade, lauded Polaris Bank for supporting MSMEs’ growth.

Okolo showcased her exquisite jewellery line, featuring Nigerian-sourced gemstones.

Another participant, Adegbaye Adewale, Founder of KIJIPA, Nigeria’s leading indigenous Couture, described the Souk as an “amazing platform” for certified fashion entrepreneurs, and commended Polaris Bank as a “smart Bank” for identifying with the fashion sector to grow it.

Polaris Bank’s dedication to business growth and customer satisfaction at the Fashion Souk underscores its commitment to fostering innovation in the MSME sector and driving Nigeria’s economic development, which has seen it recognised as Nigeria’s MSME Bank of the Year at last BusinessDay Bank & Other Financial Services Award ceremony which held in November 2023 in Lagos.

As a digital-forward Bank, Polaris continues to lead the way in customer-focused partnerships, reshaping both businesses and communities.