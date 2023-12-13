Favouritism, Cronyism, Nepotism: Threats to unemployed

“Nigeria is a country with enormous potential, but it’s held back by a persistent problem: favouritism, cronyism, and nepotism. These issues have plagued the nation for far too long, and they prevent talented and deserving individuals from reaching their full potential. It’s time for Nigeria to break free from this cycle and create a fair and equal society where everyone has a chance to succeed. In order to achieve success, we must display courage and strive for excellence wherever possible. It’s important to identify gifted Nigerian children, irrespective of their background, and harness their talents to the fullest. This is especially vital for achieving success in various domains such as football, governance, and recruitment.”

Martin Luther King Jr., an American civil rights leader, once conveyed the essence of an African Proverb that highlights the importance of brotherhood among humans.

Despite humans’ ability to fly like birds and swim like fishes, Dr. King believed that we have yet to learn the simple art of walking the earth like brothers. He invited all people, regardless of their backgrounds or political affiliations, to embrace one another in a spirit of brotherhood. However, this concept has yet to be fully realised due to the presence of favouritism, cronyism, and nepotism in our nation. These factors have hindered the establishment and implementation of genuine brotherhood among people. But what is the meaning of these words and how do they affect us as a nation?

The corrupt practices of favouritism, cronyism, and nepotism have the potential to undermine the proper functioning of our nation and compromise the ability of public authorities to serve the public good. These terms have the tendency to hinder the effectiveness and efficiency of public service delivery and diminish public trust at local, state, and national levels.

So, what exactly do these terms mean? Favouritism is the broadest of these related terms. It refers to the act of favouring a person not because they are doing the best job but rather because of some extraneous feature such as membership in a selected group or personal likes and dislikes. This is demonstrated in Nigeria through hiring, honouring, or awarding contracts. A related concept is patronage, which involves giving public service jobs to those who may have helped elect the person who has the power of appointment.

The concept of favouritism in Nigerian government service are not new. In fact, a 2002 survey from the federal government’s Office of Personnel Management revealed that only 36.1 percent of federal workers believed promotions in their work units were based on merit, with many citing connections, partisanship, and other factors as playing a role.

Cronyism is a type of favouritism that involves showing preference to friends and associates. The saying: “It’s not what you know but who you know,” or blogger Danny Ferguson’s version, “It’s not what you don’t know; it’s who your college roommate knows,” perfectly describes this phenomenon. This term refers to granting benefits and special treatment to those individuals who are associated with us, usually a politician or business leader. Meritocracy does not play a role in this process. Cronies are typically less qualified than others, but they receive advantages based on their relationship with the person in question. Cronyism is a common practice in politics since politicians are drawn to individuals who share their views and are willing to promote their agenda. Proving cronyism in practice can be challenging.

Sometimes, highly skilled appointees and nominees fail to fulfill their responsibilities and require assistance in achieving their goals, which could indicate cronyism. Despite efforts to eradicate cronyism from politics worldwide, it remains a prevalent issue, particularly in the appointment of elected officials and nominees. Transparency International reports that countries such as New Zealand, Finland, and Denmark have the lowest levels of cronyism and corruption. In contrast, countries with weak or corrupt governments, such as North Korea, Afghanistan, Somalia, and Nigeria, tend to have high levels of cronyism.

Nepotism is a type of preferential treatment in which a person in a position of power or authority uses their influence to provide an unfair advantage to a friend or family member. This kind of favouritism is unjust and can lead to conflicts of interest, as the private interests of the public official may take precedence over their duty to be impartial in their decision-making. Nepotism is a subset of favouritism that pertains explicitly to family members. When political parties recruit candidates for public office, both nepotism and cronyism can come into play. Public officials need to avoid nepotism and other forms of favouritism to ensure fairness and impartiality in their decision-making processes.

The most effective form of nepotism involves building relationships with respected employees and colleagues to help identify and hire individuals with similar qualities. In politics, both nepotism and cronyism are often present when electing candidates for public office. There are two types of nepotism: entitlement and reciprocal. In reciprocal nepotism, a family member accepts a position out of financial dependence and a sense of obligation, where nepotism has become a norm in their family. In entitlement nepotism, a family member feels entitled to a position. Both types are equally wrong, as they deny someone else the opportunity to earn a job based on merit. Nepotism undermines merit-based decision-making and can lead to unprofessional behaviour, disrespect for colleagues, and an abuse of power. This behaviour is widely considered immoral as it gives an undue advantage to someone who has not earned it.

Nigeria is facing a significant challenge in the form of cronyism, nepotism, and favouritism, which have become deeply ingrained in its society. Over the past few months, there has been a concerning trend in Nigeria as media reports have surfaced alleging instances of nepotism and favouritism within the Nigerian Police Force.

A case in point is the recent completion of the recruitment process for the Constable Cadre within the Nigeria Police Force. According to some reports, a total of 547,774 applications were received through the Police Recruitment portal, which opened on October 15, 2023. Kaduna State had the highest number of applicants, with 40,272, followed by Adamawa State with 36,398 applications, and Borno State with 32,048. Benue State had 31,122, Katsina State had 30,202, Bauchi State had 30,604, and Kano had 30,004, while Anambra had the lowest number, with 1,664 applications.

However, the final list revealed discrepancies, with some states having fewer representatives than others. Other reports suggest that certain ethnic groups have been given preferential treatment in the recruitment process due to their connections to senior officers. Furthermore, there are claims that individuals from outside certain States have been recruited in some States without belonging to those States, which is cause for concern. If these allegations are indeed true, they could have severe consequences for the proper functioning of our law enforcement agencies.

The education system in Nigeria is the institution most affected by nepotism, particularly when it comes to the younger generation. Admission to federal and unity schools is based on catchment areas, and the country’s regions are classified as either “educationally advantaged areas” or “educationally disadvantaged areas.” While it may have been intended to level the playing field and ensure that all parts of the country have equal opportunities to develop potential leaders, the government still needs to provide the necessary infrastructure to help the disadvantaged areas compete.

As a result, the quota system is still in place, which perpetuates exploitation and leads to a concentration of average and mediocre professionals in certain institutions instead of a merit-based system. Nigeria is home to a significant number of young individuals whose aspirations have been stifled by nepotism. Many of them have likely had to compromise on their preferred academic pursuits in order to attend university. Consequently, numerous individuals need to be fulfilled by their chosen paths and may even graduate without a clear sense of direction. Conversely, their peers who were able to study their desired subjects may not have possessed greater intelligence or passion but instead benefited from quotas or connections to influential figures.

In Nigeria, the admissions process for professional courses such as medicine, pharmacy, and law is not solely based on merit, with only 40 percent of admitted students earning their spot through merit. A significant portion of the remaining 60 percent gain admission through the quota system, while others are children of professors, doctors, or politicians. Unfortunately, the situation has worsened as universities now use more random procedures to select students for admission, such as canceling the Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

Recently, the Federal University of Technology, Owerri admitted to errors in the Computer-Based Test for its new Department of Medicine and Surgery. Despite the CBT’s ability to provide immediate results, it took two weeks for FUTO to release them. This delay is unacceptable in any sane system, but fraudulent activities continue to plague Nigeria’s education system. Navigating one’s dreams has become increasingly challenging for the younger generation in Nigeria, who are not born into affluence. Previously, striving for excellent academic results, pursuing lucrative study paths, and building a successful career were the aspirations of ordinary individuals. However, the system now presents serious obstacles along this path.

Every year, students express frustration that their exam scores don’t accurately reflect their knowledge and abilities. Educational institutions need to increase their accountability and ensure that unfair practices are identified and corrected. Unfortunately, this problem permeates all levels of society, including government leadership. The only solution is a cultural shift led by the younger generation, who are most impacted by these policies. While some attempts have been made to spark change, such as the recent protests in Nigeria, there is still much work to be done. The future of our schools remains to be determined.

The country is facing a suffocating philosophy that appears to be tightening its grip with each passing day. Many are feeling marginalized, with calls for restructuring through a sovereign national conference growing louder. In various regions, there are cries of discontentment and a growing attraction to separation in Yoruba-speaking areas, agitation for separation in Igbo-speaking areas, and suspicion surrounding the commitment of Fulani and Hausa elites to the good of Nigeria. The root of this issue lies with certain political elites who seek to control critical sectors of political and regulatory life, such as fiscal revenues, the military, and internal affairs.

This control results in a one-sided transfer of funds to their private pockets, as well as the suppression of opposing voices. Political godfathers are also a significant issue, engaging in corruption, stealing from taxpayers, using money to buy influence, and subjugating merit. They also promote violence, thuggery, and murder while scheming to hold high political office themselves. These political godfathers are found in every ethnic group and have a firm grip on political activities in some states, controlling who attains central political offices.

At the national level, certain federal officials give lip service to promoting justice and peace, yet their conduct seems to belie their words. They wield significant influence over key institutions, including the military, intelligence agencies, police force, and legal system, as if these were their own personal assets.

Several years ago, I came across an article in The Punch Newspaper that shed light on how some Nigerian Senators, Ministers, and House of Representatives Members practiced nepotism by recommending their friends, relatives, and acquaintances for job openings at the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Unfortunately, this practice is not unique to that organisation alone. In some establishments, you need to have a connection to a powerful politician to find employment. For example, the Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, has always been held back by nepotism in their pursuit of success in any World Cup. Unfortunately, some individuals have prioritised their own inexperienced family members for selection instead of allowing the coach to choose the best players.

In effect, these recommendations have been more like commands, causing interference that has negatively impacted the team’s performance. Regrettably, this interference has led to undeserved criticism of coaches who were unaware of the nepotism. In the past, such criticism has even resulted in their dismissal following poor tournament performances.

Despite calls for foreign coaches, Nigeria has yet to achieve World Cup glory. This kind of nepotism breeds complacency because young people who have links may feel that they do not have to work hard to succeed. On the other hand, those who do not have such connections know that they must work hard and make sacrifices to achieve their goals. Even if they do everything right, they may still face obstacles because of nepotism. However, if they remain determined and put in the extra effort, they may eventually receive the divine intervention they need to succeed.

Nigeria is a country with distinct regional differences and varying attitudes among its citizens. In the northern region, there is a notable effort to develop the semi-arid area, which sometimes comes at the expense of the southern and middle belt sub-regions. Regrettably, the latter is the most impoverished due to long-term political control and mismanagement of the country’s resources. This trend implies that the primary motive is the pursuit of personal wealth.

Conversely, in the south and middle belt, tribal affiliations have resulted in individual-level corruption and greed. This conduct has become the norm, fostering widespread prosperity and encouraging people to accept bribes and incentives from corrupt sources to the detriment of the population. The actions of political elites demonstrate a calculated and unsympathetic mindset. They exploit the lack of knowledge and resources among the less privileged and peace-loving members of society, as well as the fear and timidity of those who are aware of flaws in Nigeria’s legal and law enforcement systems. For Nigeria to flourish and become a source of national pride, we must abandon these barbaric philosophies and behaviours.

This is not a challenge unique to Nigeria; any country that wants to succeed in a free market must reject inefficient practices and allocate resources wisely. Those who cling to primitive attitudes are not only misguided but also counterproductive to fair and open competition. We must leave behind these outdated attitudes and work together towards a brighter future for all. However, those who speak out against regressive actions are often intimidated and bullied. Those who enjoy the deteriorating state of the country may even resort to violence against those who dare to expose their corrupt mindset and its detrimental effects. They may use state power, such as law enforcement, intelligence, prisons, or poverty, to silence dissent and maintain their hold on society. Despite their propaganda, such barbaric behaviour leads to sluggish economic growth, inequity, poverty, and joblessness.

These outcomes have severe and damaging social consequences, including disorder, criminality, and terrorism, which are a source of embarrassment on the global stage. Ultimately, barbaric philosophy creates political and social opposition that only grows stronger over time. This ever-increasing opposition makes it difficult for those who benefit from such behaviour to maintain their control over the country, making a rational reassessment a challenge for members of the benefiting class.

Throughout history, the ruling class has often been in a position of power and authority. However, it is worth noting that complete domination of a society has only persisted for a while. Time and again, history has shown us that even the most powerful ruling classes eventually face challenges to their authority and may even be overthrown.

In today’s era of social media, the exploitation of certain groups, especially those living in areas rich in resources, has become increasingly complex. In order to help Nigeria achieve a bright future with honour and peace, it is crucial to replace outdated ways of thinking with a fair constitution, merit-based systems, accountability, and transparency. The nation’s progress is being hindered by the grip of primitive ideas and practices, leading to more suffering, and people are starting to take notice.

The issue at hand is the impact of personal loyalties on society. In Nigeria, a culture of personal loyalties and obligations to kin and friends has been perpetuated by favouritism, cronyism, and nepotism. This has led to a particularistic approach to economic activities and public life that prioritises these personal connections over considerations for economic development.

To combat this, it is essential for all public systems – at the local, state, and national levels – to have a recruitment process that is free of ethnic, religious, and tribal biases. This will help to ensure that dishonest officials are kept in check and that the needs and expectations of local communities are heard and met. The local, state, and national authorities are the public structures that are closest to citizens. As such, they have the flexibility to deliver transparent and accountable public services that support economic development. Unfortunately, corruption resulting from nepotism and favouritism has compromised the ability of public authorities to serve the public good, thereby hindering the effective functioning of the state.

In the history of philosophy and moral thought, there has been a consistent emphasis on the importance of fairness and justice. In the realm of ethics, this emphasis on fairness has been a recurring theme as scholars and thinkers explore questions of what is right and wrong and unjust and how we should treat one another in society. The issue at hand is whether this emphasis on fairness has been a central pillar of ethical thought and how this notion has evolved.

As Aristotle once wisely pointed out: “Equals should be treated equally and unequal unequally.” This sentiment perfectly encapsulates the predicament we currently face in Nigeria as we strive for national growth and development. Favouritism, or the practice of unfairly treating specific individuals better than others, is becoming increasingly prevalent in our political sphere through the distribution of appointments. It’s difficult to explain why a higher percentage of appointments are going to the north and another percentage to the south, especially in crucial positions.

The ruling party campaigned on a platform of positive change, promising to eradicate cronyism, favouritism, and nepotism. We believed that they were coming to power to alleviate our suffering and wipe away the tears brought on by a select few who held us hostage. We felt empowered because we gave them our mandate and ensured that the collective will of the people was not disregarded. However, it’s disheartening that we’re now being made to feel powerless in subtle but increasingly blatant ways.

There are individuals from the Middle Belt region who are vocal supporters of the current government. However, there is concern regarding the disproportionate recruitment allocation in the Nigerian Police Force towards other areas. The Middle Belt region boasts numerous qualified and capable individuals who support the government, and this disparity would not exist if the recruitment process were fair. It is disappointing that our nation is not progressing better, and this flawed recruitment process has exposed an uncomfortable truth.

The law enforcement sector’s error in judgment is a cause for concern, and discussions have highlighted the institutional imbalance in recruitment. Those who doubted our institutional ability to be fair now feel validated. It is important to note that the Nigerian system of appointments and recruitment aims to ensure equal representation across all regions, as mandated by the federal character.

The fight against nepotism has left many of us feeling deceived. However, it is essential to recognise that failing to adhere to the Constitution is a form of bribery and signals a dangerous disregard for the laws of our democracy. While the individual influences the governance of Nigeria in power, democratically elected leaders must operate within certain boundaries and avoid favouritism towards any one region. Any insinuation that only individuals from a particular part of the country are capable of serving in political positions is an insult to the intelligence of all Nigerians.

Our leaders must understand that the honeymoon period is over, and they are accountable for every decision they make, mainly when it appears to impact specific segments of society negatively. Nigeria’s political elites have a responsibility to their citizens and must collaborate with technocrats from all regions. On a more positive note, perhaps the criticism of former leaders will decrease as they become victims of their own system. It will be interesting to observe the reactions of various stakeholders to our leaders’ latest actions. Ultimately, we have faith in our leaders, but their need for more transparency is eroding public trust. Our leaders must regain public confidence as we have a collective memory. What is the involvement of the Senate and the House of Representatives in this matter?

. Rev. Ma, S.J, is a Jesuit Catholic priest and PhD candidate in public and social policy at St. Louis University in the state of Missouri, USA.