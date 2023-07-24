England forward dies at 69 

828 828

Former England forward, Trevor Francis is dead.

The late forward died at age 69 after suffering a heart attack in Spain.

In 1979, he became Britain’s first £1m footballer on completing a transfer from Birmingham City to Nottingham Forest.

He won two European Cups with Forest – in 1979, where he scored the winner against Malmo, and 1980.

Francis also won 52 England caps, scoring 12 goals before embarking on a managerial career.

A statement released on behalf of his family said: “This has come as a huge shock to everybody. We are all very upset.

“He was a legendary footballer but he was also an extremely nice person.”

Born in Plymouth, Francis joined Birmingham as a schoolboy and was the Blues’ then-youngest debutant in 1970 aged 16 – a record only beaten by current England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham in August 2019.

Francis went on to score 119 goals in 280 league appearances before his history-making switch to link up with Brian Clough.

After Forest’s two European Cup wins, he joined Manchester City before spells with Italian clubs Sampdoria and Atalanta.

A season in Scotland with Rangers followed before he joined Queens Park Rangers, where he also became player-manager.

He later performed a similar role at Sheffield Wednesday and helped lead them to both the FA Cup and League Cup finals in 1993, losing both to Arsenal.

He formally retired as a player in 1994, shortly before his 40th birthday ,having made 632 appearances, scoring 235 goals.

He also worked as a media pundit with both Sky Sports and BT Sport. BBC Sport