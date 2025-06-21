Egbetokun celebrates role model Amore at 70

The Inspector-General of Police (I-GP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, on Saturday publicly acknowledged his role model as retired Commissioner of Police, Olusola Amore.

Egbetokun made this revelation during the 70th birthday thanksgiving service of Amore, held at the Chapel of Christ the Light Interdenominational Church in Ikeja.

The ceremony drew a large gathering of senior police officers, both serving and retired, who came to honour the celebrator and join him in thanking God.

The Inspector-General arrived in the company of officers, emphasising the esteem in which Amore is held within and outside the Nigeria Police Force.

In his tribute, Egbetokun described Amore as a friend, brother, mentor and a consistent source of inspiration throughout his personal and professional journey in the force.

He stated that he had attended every educational institution that Amore had passed through, saying this unique connection deeply shaped his life and career.

According to him, Amore was instrumental in his decision to join the Nigeria Police Force, offering guidance, encouragement, and unwavering support over the years.

He hailed the celebrator’s values, describing him as a man of integrity, transparency, discipline, and professionalism who left an enduring legacy in the police.

Egbetokun expressed gratitude to Amore for the profound impact he had made in his life and the lives of countless others within the police service.

He prayed that God would continue to bless Amore with strength, wisdom and grace as he enters this new chapter of his life.

In his own testimony, Amore expressed deep appreciation to God for the gift of life, health and the privilege of celebrating 70 successful years.

He noted that many of his peers had died, but God had spared him, even through three harrowing near-death experiences that could have claimed his life.

“Many waters have passed under the bridge, but God has remained faithful,” Amore said, his voice filled with emotion and thanksgiving.

He spoke of his long and meritorious service to Nigeria, recalling various key positions he held during his years in the police force.

Amore served as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), contributed to community policing initiatives, and was Commissioner of Police in two states, Niger and Kwara, during his career.

He said serving Nigeria through the Police Force brought both challenges and fulfilment, and he remained grateful for the opportunity to make a difference.

The officiating minister, Venerable Taiwo Olupitan, delivered a sermon encouraging the celebrator to prioritise his health and enjoy life in moderation and peace.

He urged Amore to eat well, rest often, and celebrate God’s faithfulness in his life, acknowledging that divine grace had carried him through.

Olupitan noted that the birthday marked the fulfilment of God’s covenant in Amore’s life and his triumph over adversity through divine help.

He advised the celebrator to embrace wisdom, draw nearer to God, be more forgiving, and use his remaining time with purpose and reflection.

The preacher prayed that the coming years would be filled with goodness, peace, and continued blessings upon Amore and his household.

The Inspector-General later gave a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to God and all attendees who honoured Amore with their presence and goodwill.

Among the dignitaries present were former and serving police officers who paid glowing tributes to the celebrator’s character and career.

Retired officers included CP Olayinka Balogun, AIG Kehinde Longe, AIG Yetunde Longe, AIG Tunji Disu, and DIG Oshodi Glover.

Also present was DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), current Chairman of the Police Service Commission, along with other retired high-ranking officers.

Serving officers included the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, and former Lagos CP, Lanre Ishola.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Adegoke Fayoade, also attended the event in a show of support.

Amore, who retired in 2017, now serves as Chairman of the Police Pension Fund Ltd, overseeing officers’ welfare post-retirement.

He is also a board member of the newly established Police Insurance Nigeria Ltd., continuing his service to the Force in another capacity.

The event was filled with joy, reverence, and tributes, as colleagues, family, and friends celebrated a man who served with honour and purpose.

