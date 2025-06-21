Osimhen, Troost-Ekong, others join Ndidi at Maracana children’s fest in Ajegunle

Some Super Eagles players on Saturday attended the 2025 Maracana Children’s Fest, held in honour of their teammate, Wilfred Ndidi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the annual event, sponsored by Leicester City midfielder Ndidi, was hosted at the refurbished Maracana Stadium in Tolu, Ajegunle, Lagos.

Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen were among the top players who graced the event, attended by at least 3,000 children.

Others present included Frank Onyeka of FC Augsburg, Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen, Raphael Onyedika of Club Brugge and ex-international Jonathan Akpoborie.

The children showcased their football skills across 19 five-a-side pitches, thrilling both guests and spectators at the stadium.

The crowd went wild when Osimhen, former African Footballer of the Year and Turkish League top scorer, made his entrance.

Children screamed Osimhen’s name with joy, visibly excited by the rare opportunity to meet him in person.

Speaking at the event, Ndidi expressed gratitude and fulfilment for giving back to the community where his football journey began.

“I feel amazed and happy. This competition has improved over the past two years. We usually hold it in June or December.

“The smiles on the kids’ faces are heart-warming. It is something they truly look forward to every year.

“As a child, I loved watching football on TV, but seeing players in real life was always more exciting for me.

“That’s why we invited the Super Eagles players — to create that magical moment for the children.

“The children are clearly excited to see the Super Eagles. It gives them hope and inspiration for the future.

“We want to focus more on the kids, investing in their future. Seeing someone like Osimhen means a lot to them,” the Super Eagles star said.

Ndidi said the choice of Maracana Stadium was deliberate due to its legacy in producing Nigerian football stars.

According to him, Ajegunle has produced many stars, including Odion Ighalo, adding that Maracana Stadium was a famous football ground while he was growing up.

“Though I never played here as a child, I knew its importance. This project helps preserve Maracana’s legacy.

“Our aim is to keep Maracana’s name alive and continue to inspire future champions from Ajegunle.

“The presence of Super Eagles players shows their support for the project. No one was forced — they came willingly,” he said.

Ndidi appreciated his teammates’ turnout, saying it meant a lot to the children and the community.

“I’m grateful to see my teammates here today. The children got the chance to meet and interact with them,

“We’ve identified talented kids already. But it’s important to remind them to stay in school.

“They mustn’t abandon education for football. School is essential, no matter how talented they are,” he added.

Programme coordinator, Yemi Idowu, praised the players’ commitment in spite of their demanding schedules.

“I’m excited. It was hard aligning everyone’s timetable, but they still honoured our invitation.

“They came because it’s a worthy cause. Taking time out shows their genuine commitment.

“This is the first time seven Super Eagles players are attending together. More could have come if not for the weather,” he added.

Idowu said the event achieved two major milestones: showcasing a multi-pitch facility and players giving back to society.

“We’ve shown that multi-pitch facilities are possible. All 19 pitches hosted over 3,000 kids simultaneously. The games went smoothly across the pitches without congestion or issues.

“National players can contribute to society by engaging directly with children like they’ve done today.

“They brought their own kids too. Osimhen, Troost-Ekong, and Wilfred were all outstanding. This is a space where players can come freely, without fear of harassment or pressure.

“They gave us their time, which is even more valuable than money. That means everything.

“We’ve done this kind of programme for over 40 years. The next one will take place during Christmas,” he said.

Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA), Oladotun Coker, also commended the event.

“This initiative is commendable. It’s a brilliant way to promote grassroots football development.

“The children were able to meet their heroes face-to-face. That moment will stay with them forever.

“LSFA will always support initiatives like this. It is indeed a laudable effort,” Coker added.

NAN reports that dignitaries at the event included Fatai Ayoola, Chairman of Ajegunle Development Council, traditional rulers, and football enthusiasts.

