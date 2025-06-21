MRS hikes petrol price to N925 in Lagos, N955 in Southeast

MRS has raised the pump price of premium motor spirit (petrol) to N925 in Lagos, from N885 as of Friday morning.

The change in MRS petrol price came after the Dangote refinery raised the ex-depot price of the product from N825 to N880 on Friday.

According to a post on its X handle on Saturday, MRS said PMS would now go for N955 per litre in the Southeast.

In Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti, MRS customers are to buy the product at N935 a litre.

According to the post, MRS customers in the North East would buy petrol at the rate of N955 while those in the North West and North Central would pay N945 for the product.

In the post, the retail outlet asked its customers to check out its “updated pump prices across all MRS stations nationwide,” noting that the new prices became effective from today, June 21, 2025.

MRS is one of the major distributors of Dangote refinery’s products.

It is expected that other Dangote partners like Heyden and AP will hike pump prices soon.

Importers had earlier increased their prices following the rise in crude prices.

Reacting to this on Monday, the president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Festus Osifo, accused oil marketers of exploiting Nigerians through inflated petrol prices, insisting that the current pump price of PMS should range between N700 and N750 per litre.

He criticised the disparity between falling global crude oil prices and the stagnant retail price of petrol in Nigeria.

