EFCC arrests suspended Edo State Government official

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a suspended official of the Edo State Government, Kelly Okungbowa, popularly known as Ebo Stone, over alleged naira abuse.

The arrest of the government official was made known by the Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in a statement he issued on Monday.

Okungbowa was the coordinator of the Edo Public Safety Response Team (PSRT) before his suspension by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

He also served as the Chairman of the State Asset Recovery Committee.

Oyewale said Okungbowa was arrested on Monday due to a viral video where he was seen spraying and mutilating naira at a bar.

According to the EFCC spokesperson, Okungbowa will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.

