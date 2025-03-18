Court begins hearing in alleged corps member’s murder

The Nasarawa State High Court 2 sitting in Lafia on Monday began hearing in the case of the alleged murder of the 24-year-old National Youth Service Corps member, Salome Adaidu.

The defendant, Oluwatimilehin Ajayi, was accused of killing and dismembering the body of Adaidu, who was said to be his girlfriend.

Ajayi, who was charged with culpable homicide, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Raymond Umaru, called three witnesses when the case came up for hearing.

Umaru thereafter presented the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Karshi Police Station, the Police Officer handling the matter at the station, and an uncle to the deceased, Samson Adaidu, as witnesses.

Addressing the court, he applied to amend the name of the defendant from Timilehin Ajayi to Oluwatimilehin Ajayi “in the interest of justice”, which was granted.

However, during the cross-examination, the Counsel for the defendant, Joseph Tukur-Sisong, sought to know if forensic investigation was carried out to ascertain that the dismembered body was that of the corps member.

Responding, Samson told the court that he identified the head of the deceased, when it was brought out from the polythene bag and shown to him.

Meanwhile, the State Government, through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hauwa Samuel-Jugbo, applied and got the court’s approval to take over the prosecution of the case from the police.

Justice Simon Aboki later ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Lafia Correctional Centre until the next adjourned date of March 18, 2025 for the continuation of the hearing.

