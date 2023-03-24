Edo Election Tribunal receives 14 petitions

The Edo State Election Petitions Tribunal says it has received 14 petitions from aggrieved parties and candidates in the just-concluded National Assembly and State Assembly elections.

The Secretary, Muazu Sanusi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Benin.

Sanusi said that the petitions were filed within the 21-day period allowed by law.

He said that the petitions were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Congress and Labour Party as well as their candidates.

He said: “As at today, the tribunal has received a total of 14 petitions.

“Out of the 14 petitions, three are on senatorial election, 10 were received with regard to House of Representatives election.

“One petition is, however, emanating from the conduct of the state House of Assembly election, and the results were announced on March 21, 2023.”

The Secretary said that the petitions were expected to be filed on or before 21 days after declaration of results.

Sanusi said the time within which to file petitions as regards the House of Representatives and Senatorial polls had lapsed.

He said, however, that the tribunal was still expecting petitions from aggrieved candidates and parties in the Edo House of Assembly election.

Sanusi could not say exactly when the tribunal would begin sitting.

According to him, it will start sitting when processes have been exchanged among the petitioners and the respondents.