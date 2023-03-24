Ibadan Tennis Club honours late ex-NAN DEIC

It was tribute galore on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at the lying-in-state service for the late Oladejo Olatoye, a former Deputy Editor-in-Chief with the News Agency of Nigeria.

The service was organised in his honour by the 1925 Ibadan Tennis Club as part of the final burial ceremony.

NAN reports that the late Olatoye was NAN Zonal Manager of Ibadan Zone and a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

He retired from the agency in 2002 and died at the age of 78 on December 7, 2022 during a brief illness.

In his tributes, Dr. Sikirullahi Sule, the Club’s President, said the late Olatoye lived a very good and pleasant life.

“I know him about 20 years ago. I saw in him someone who is amiable, pleasant and very strict person,” Sule said.

Also, Akin Orebiyi, a former President of the club, described the late Olatoye as “a complete gentleman during his lifetime, and he could not hurt a fly”.

In his remarks, Balogun Adelana, another former President of the club, described the late Olatoye as “a very blunt, very strict and pleasant person to everybody around him”.

Commenting, the Vice President of the club, Prince Peter Akinyooye, said Olatoye’s death came as a rude shock to him.

Akinyooye said the late Olatoye was “a positive silent voice of the club”.

Another member, Elder Bolu Famiyesin, fondly called Oloriebi by club members, described late Olatoye as “a very honest, transparent and prudent man in handling of the club’s finances”.

In his contributions, Dr. Muyiwa Ajanaku, Secretary of the club, lauded the immense contributions of the deceased to the running of the club’s affairs.

Ajanaku said that Olatoye would be sorely missed by members of the club.

Three ceremonial games in Billiards, Olatoye’s famous game, Lawn Tennis and Drafts were held in honour of the deceased to bid him bye.