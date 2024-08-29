Edo: APC, PDP in war of words over plot to rig election

The All Progressives Congress in Edo has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of plotting to violently subvert the will of the people in the Sept. 21 governorship election.

Kassim Afegbua, Media Director of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, on Thursday in Benin, alleged that the State Security Network, set up by Gov. Godwin Obaseki, was a decoy to rig the election.

Afegbua claimed in a statement that 11,000 strong armed group had been instructed to hide their guns and ammunition to avoid detection by security forces.

The APC stalwart also alleged that voice notes from the group’s WhatsApp chats had exposed plans to resist arrest and mount roadblocks.

He, however, called on the Inspector General of Police to act swiftly to prevent bloodshed and ensure a free, fair, and credible election.

“We will continue to expose Gov. Obaseki’s evil plots to deny Edo people the right to elect their chosen candidate,” Afegbua said.

But the PDP, in its response via Rev. Olu Martins, Deputy Director-General of Media, Asue/Ogie Governorship Campaign Council, described the claims as “boring and anachronistic”.

Martins noted the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo’s impressive credentials, including his international awards and experience as chairman of multinationals, needed no introduction in Nigeria.

“Knowing APC for its well-developed penchant for lies and falsehood, it would not have been necessary to respond to Kassim Afegbua’s anachronistic style of campaign of calumny,” he said.

According to him, Ighodalo is a global brand, who does not require clandestine means to win the election.

The PDP campaign spokesperson stated that the Edo people were intelligent and observant enough to distinguish between a thoroughbred and the APC candidate.

